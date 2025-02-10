Council Feb. 13 to review ordinance defining yards, heavy equipment, outdoor material storage 

The Mountlake Terrace City Council during its Thursday, Feb. 13 meeting is scheduled to review an ordinance amending city municipal codes 1.15 and 8.15 for code compliance.

The code amendments will introduce a new section defining all yards, establish a definition for heavy equipment, and limit parking and storage in residential areas. The changes will also restrict the outdoor storage of building and construction materials to permitted projects or impose a 90-day time limit for work that does not require a permit.

The proposed codes would also permit camping in tents in backyards, defining unsafe conditions and adding penalty caps.

The council is also scheduled to receive two presentations: one from City of Edmonds Interim Public Works Director Phil Williams about Edmonds wastewater treatment and one by Alderwood Water and Wastewater District General Manager John McClellan.

The following items are scheduled for review during Thursday’s meeting:

– Lodging Tax Advisory Committee recommendations.

– The agreement with Krazan On-call Engineering for materials testing.

– An agreement with Fehr and Peers for traffic impact fees.

– A long-range sustainability planning agreement with Baker Tilly.

– An agreement with Feldman and Lee for public defender services.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., Feb. 13, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.