Council extends resolution allowing temporary outdoor seating for MLT businesses, hears update from Snohomish Health District

The Mountlake Terrace City Council during its Aug. 17 remote business meeting unanimously approved a resolution to extend the city’s ordinance allowing businesses to temporarily expand their outdoor seating capacity during the coronavirus outbreak. The Temporary Outdoor Use Permit program for restaurants and retail was implemented via an emergency proclamation issued by City Manager Scott Hugill Aug. 3, in an effort to help alleviate the economic hardships on businesses due to COVID-19.

The city’s community and economic development department established a no-cost “Temporary Outdoor Use Permit,” which includes an application and review process of each business’ proposed outdoor operations. Some businesses in Mountlake Terrace have sought and received approval to expand their seating areas outside into parking areas and possibly public sidewalks. Hugill said that he expects more applications will be forthcoming.

All uses authorized under the permit are intended to be temporary, moveable and no permanent structures will be allowed. Social distancing measures require that occupied tables must remain at least 6 feet apart. Outdoor areas may include a combination of sidewalk space and private parking, provided that safe pedestrian and vehicle access is maintained.

Restaurants are currently limited, under health measures issued by Gov. Jay Inslee, to using only 50 percent of their seating capacity for in-person dining in order to maintain social distancing. The state issued new guidelines last month outlining how restaurants and similar businesses could expand their seating outside and serve customers while still maintaining an appropriate distance between patrons. Outdoor business activities are required to cease after 10 p.m.

The city’s temporary permit is intended to be ongoing for businesses that may be able to expand their capacity for seating or servicing customers during a modified Phase 1, Phase 2 or Phase 3 of Gov. Inslee’s Safe Start Washington Order.

Hugill said that if adjacent residents have complaints about noise or other concerns generated by outdoor business activities, he encourages them to contact the city. “Any way you reach out to us we will take that information and act on it,” he said,

Councilmembers also voted to authorized an additional $100,000 in contingency funds to pay for city-approved changes and other unforeseen costs with the Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus construction project. The council had previously heard at its work/study session last week that a big portion of cost increases to the project have been related to the excavation process and electrical upgrades including underground wiring necessary at the campus.

In other business, Katie Curtis, acting director of the prevention services division for the Snohomish Health District, updated the council on response efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted that as guidance from federal agencies has continued to change, the district has constantly worked to provide updated information.

Discussing the number of cases counted in Snohomish County, Curtis said that she is hopeful that the recent downward trend of the last few weeks continues. “We appreciate everybody following the directives to wear masks and wash your hands,” she said. “I know it’s been tiresome.”

The rolling two-week case rate is still above the target of less than 25 cases per 100,000 people. Curtis said the rate is currently around 87, but that after an uptick earlier this summer, there are grounds for optimism since it has leveled off and “keeps going down.”

She informed councilmembers that by moving the health district’s testing site to Everett Memorial Stadium, the goal is to conduct 500 daily tests for COVID-19. Curtis said the bigger space available at the stadium would allow more people through than the previous location at McCollum Park. The health district has also hired additional staff to help with its case investigations and contact tracing efforts, she added.

Additionally, as a public health agency, “we’re in the logistics business now, so we’ve been helping our health care partners and dentists and vets and everybody get the personal protective equipment that they need with the help of Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management,” Curtis said. That process was recently streamlined and now includes an online ordering form to help health care providers get the equipment that they need.

Looking forward, the health district has also been doing some initial planning for what the process might look like “if and when” a vaccine for the virus is available she said. Curtis thought that with knowledge of the virus continuing to evolve, having a fast-tracked vaccine available by the end of this year as President Trump has suggested is “ambitious, and I don’t want to get everybody’s hope up,” in light of all that is involved with getting a vaccine out on the market.

Curtis said it is possible that even when a vaccine is approved, it might only be available in limited quantities initially and only given to specific populations such as first responders and people with very high-risk factors. Realistically, because of production, safety and distribution challenges, “I think that we’re looking at spring or summer of 2021 before there’s really a lot of vaccine out in the community;” especially if it is a two-dose vaccine, she said.

The health district is continuing to work on developing more online toolkits and training materials that education, child care and community groups can use to help address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council later authorized City Manager Hugill to execute an interlocal agreement with the Snohomish Health District to aid in funding the district’s programs. It will continue to provide funding of $1 per capita, totaling $21,590 to the district, and has been included in the city’s budget since 2019. The city has determined that amount to be in line with contributions from most other cities in Snohomish County.

Through that funding, the health district provides naloxone kits, which are used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose, to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department. The city then tracks the use of those kits to ensure that they are rotated and replenished as necessary.

In other business, City Manager Hugill informed councilmembers that Sound Transit had temporarily stopped work on its light rail and freeway station construction project over the weekend due to community complaints of contractors using improper haul routes and driving dump trucks through residential neighborhoods. Under the city’s conditional use permit, the only routes approved for access “involve 220th (Street) and Highway 99…and that is it,” he said.

— By Nathan Blackwell