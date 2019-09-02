Council expected to OK deck expansion at MLT Community Senior Center

The south-facing deck of the Mickey Corso Community Clubhouse, home of the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, offers sweeping views of Ballinger Park and Lake Ballinger. With a deck expansion plan expected to be approved by the Mountlake Terrace City Council Tuesday, Sept. 3, more visitors to the clubhouse deck will be able to enjoy those views.

The city council will vote on the $10,000 deck expansion and improvement plan as part of its consent calendar at its Tuesday council meeting.

The deck expansion plan was praised by Lisa Norton, the MLT Community Senior Center Executive Director. “Upgrading and improving the deck will provide inviting space for seniors and community members to enjoy programming, sit on the patio for lunch and enjoy Ballinger Park,” she said.

The plan includes building a new deck section that will double as a performance stage facing the park. Other work outlined in the proposal includes enhancing current wheelchair and disability access and upgrading the current deck cover and railings.

The project will be paid for by a $5,000 grant from the Snohomish County Small Capital Projects Partnership and contributing funds from the City of Mountlake Terrace, the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center and the Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation.

Tuesday’s council vote is to accept the county grant and give the go-ahead to begin the process of accepting contractor bids on the project.

“The work is expected to begin later this fall and be completed prior to the end of the year,” said Mountlake Terrace Parks and Facilities Superintendent Ken Courtmanch.

An expanded and upgraded deck would not only benefit the city’s senior center but would also be utilized at community events such as the annual Third of July Celebration and the numerous private parties held on a rental basis at the clubhouse.

“I am really looking forward to this being done,” Norton said.

— By Doug Petrowski