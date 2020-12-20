Council discusses staff salary schedules, city attorney hiring update during Dec. 17 work/study session

The Mountlake Terrace City Council covered a slew of measures at its Dec. 17 work/study session that need to be completed before year’s end — and which will be voted on for approval at the business meeting on Dec. 21.

Chief of Police Pete Caw recommended that the city renew an interlocal agreement with the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force (SRDTF). That task force consists of investigators from over 30 law enforcement agencies in Snohomish County and uses a multi-jurisdictional approach to combat organized narcotics trafficking in the area. The Mountlake Terrace Police Department has assigned a detective to the task force in the past but is currently using a narcotics canine and handler for local enforcement. Caw said that the department’s detective who had been assigned to the task force has been repurposed to one dealing with violent offenders.

Caw told councilmembers the SRDTF has “been very useful to us.” Since his department doesn’t presently have a detective on the task force, the cost of participating in the agreement — which expires at the end of the year — is based on the city’s population. Mountlake Terrace’s cost during the proposed two-year extension would be close to $4,200 each year. Caw said those funds are used to help pay for the task force’s director and associated costs. Citing the task force’s approximately 200 arrests and recent seizures of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and firearms, Caw said there has “been a lot of success” and that it provides “a useful tool” to local law enforcement efforts.

Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright and Mayor Pro Tem Doug McCardle both expressed they felt this was money well spent and that an extension of the agreement needed to get done.

City Engineer Jesse Birchman presented the council with a plan that calls for the continued use of contracted on-call services to supplement the Public Works Department. These include services for engineering, geotechnical, environmental, surveying, materials testing for the design and construction of street and utility projects, and additional support for city staff reviews of private development reports. He said the use of such on-call services helps provide for greater technical skills not always available among the city’s engineering staff, which allows for a faster response and greater efficiency when addressing those demands.

The funding for required on-call services would be provided by permit fees or the money supporting those individual construction projects. Birchman said that due to the number and varied sizes of upcoming projects in the city’s capital improvement programs, these on-call services are most efficiently provided with agreements that support multiple projects, rather than individual agreements for each project. The recommendation calls for the city to enter into multiple agreements for these services as any current agreements for supplemental help either have or will soon expire.

Five firms were recently selected in a competitive process as those best qualified to deliver the identified on-call services. Each proposed services agreement would be for an initial two-year term, with options to extend those for two additional one-year terms. The firms’ total compensation for any and all tasks required during the agreement can’t exceed the amounts originally called for.

If approved, the on-call services would be provided on an as-needed basis and under the proposed agreements any individual work orders for specific activities with a cost of more than $40,000 would need to be brought to the City Council for its review and consideration.

“This is fully intended to help engineering staff respond to the different needs and plans that we’ve begun to implement,” Birchman said.

In another matter, City Manager Scott Hugill recommended that the council lower the upcoming salary adjustment for non-union city employees in light of the economic uncertainty surrounding impacts of the pandemic. The city’s two current collective bargaining agreements call for a wage increase of 2.75% next year and Hugill suggested a salary adjustment of 1 percent for all non-represented employees. Additionally, starting salary ranges for positions will be increased to $13.69 per hour based on the Washington state minimum wage.

The city council adopts a yearly salary schedule, with cost-of-living adjustments, that sets out the pay ranges for both union and non-union city positions. It has traditionally considered the wage adjustments in the city’s two collective bargaining agreements with unions, changes in the consumer price index for the Seattle-Tacoma metropolitan area, and pay ranges found in similar-sized cities or other comparable factors when setting the wages and salary ranges for non-union employees.

Employees of both the Police Guild, which represents police officers and sergeants, and Teamsters Local 763, which represents finance, public works and parks/facilities, will still be receiving a 2.75%t pay increase next year because the agreements with those unions were previously negotiated to cover a period through 2021.

Hugill also informed the council that City Attorney Greg Schrag, who previously notified the city that he would be retiring at the end of 2020, has agreed to a one-month extension of his contract at current costs in order to allow the city more time to complete the search process for his successor. Selection of a new law firm for municipal attorney services is not expected to be finalized until mid- to late January, and the extension with Schrag would provide adequate time to allow for a new firm to be brought on board.

He said that both eligible firms can provide attorneys with the knowledge and experience necessary for civic legal services, having previously served various cities ranging in size from Sultan to Tukwila for several years. He told the council that both firms charge the same rate for those services and have similar objective measures, so the selection of one ultimately comes down to finding the “right fit” with the city council and its needs.

Hugill asked for some councilmembers to participate in upcoming interviews with the candidates. He noted the position’s role calls not only for knowledge of the law and skill in applying it, but also an ability to advise both firmly and diplomatically while identifying potential courses of action that will enable the city to carry out community goals and priorities. Councilmembers Erin Murray, Laura Sonmore and Rick Ryan volunteered to sit in on the interviews, while Doug McCardle will function as an alternate it scheduling conflicts arise.

Councilmember Bryan Wahl acknowledged the need for outside services but said he has concerns about those costs and would prefer the city eventually hire an attorney for an in-house position.

Hugill estimated that the costs associated with using an outside firm could be approximately $50,000 more than what is currently spent. He said the city can revisit hiring an in-house attorney in the future and that after the upcoming selection is made it would then also allow for a “honeymoon period” in which the council and city staff can assess the fit of the working relationship. Hugill said that it is pretty common for attorneys at firms to leave for a city position after initially contracting for legal services.

Murray said she felt that it is most important for the city to get and have the best representation available and not end up settling because of any potential circumstances or complications during the process.

In other business, the council adopted an ordinance that will correct an error in November’s approval authorizing the sale of revenue bonds to fund upcoming capital utility projects and refinance a 2010 bond issue. The bond sale from early December resulted in an offering to finance those bonds at a combined interest rate of nearly 2%. However, there was an error in the previous ordinance in which the bond maturity dates were transposed, but that did not have an effect on the actual sale of those bonds because the proposals were based on the actual intended dates.

At Monday’s business meeting, councilmembers will vote whether to continue with professional services agreements for lobbying efforts. The city currently contracts with the Johnston Group to provide federal lobbying and with Gordon Thomas Honeywell Governmental Affairs (GTH-GA) for such services at the state level. City staff recommended that both firms be retained for next year.

The cost of the contract with the Johnston Group would be almost $54,000, which has remained the same since 2017, and retaining the services of GTH-GA would necessitate approximately $46,000. Hugill said that both organizations had been providing the city with a good return on its investments in representing municipal priorities and helping secure higher levels of funding for civic projects.

Several of the councilmembers agreed that these services were of particular value to the city, and outweighed the costs associated with those lobbying efforts.

Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz provided an update on the Ballinger Park Waterfront Design project that is scheduled for construction next summer. The project includes construction of a new boat launch at the current location and a new floating boat dock adjacent to the launch that would replace the existing fishing pier. A new fishing pier would be installed further north, and existing tire rip-rap along the shoreline would be replaced with native plantings and soil erosion control techniques.

Restrooms were installed recently at the boat launch,as part of the renovation project, along with an accessible pathway from the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center to the boat launch area. Betz said that the design process was being finalized and the application process for permits had started. City staff will come back to the council in the spring to select a contractor for the planned construction which Betz anticipated to begin around August 2021.

Final costs to the city were projected to be approximately $750,000 but Betz said he was “leery” of the possibility those could increase because the project is a reconstruction, which can be unpredictable and that it is also currently a “very uneven time for bidding.”

Several councilmembers said that they were excited about the upcoming project and looked forward to its completion.

The city council agenda for its Dec. 21 meeting is available online.

— By Nathan Blackwell