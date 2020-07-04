Council discusses MLT COVID-19 relief efforts, senior center rent reduction

The Mountlake Terrace City Council contemplated several items related to the COVID-19 pandemic during its July 2 work/study session. Discussions included an update about proposed local relief efforts, reviewing a resolution to authorize receiving coronavirus relief funds from the state, and examining the Mountlake Terrace Senior Community Center’s request for both rent reduction and forgiveness at the Ballinger Clubhouse.

City officials anticipate allocating approximately $420,000 to help residents and businesses address impacts resulting from the outbreak. Mountlake Terrace is eligible to receive $647,000 in funds from the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act. The money will be available on a reimbursement basis from the State of Washington as long as the expenses are directly connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining balance of the total received will be used to help cover city expenses.

The council had previously identified community safety, assistance and economic recovery as the primary areas on which to focus relief resources.

Plans for community safety involve providing some personal protective equipment such as masks and hand sanitizer to residents. City Manager Scott Hugill informed the council that up to 10,000 cloth face masks and 1,000 small bottles of sanitizer had been purchased, and plans are being prepared for their distribution.

Snohomish County also has provided the city with approximately 8,000 additional masks that can be given out to people meeting specific income requirements. Distribution efforts for those masks began last week with a walk-up event on June 30. Deliveries are available to residents who qualify. The city is exploring holding similar events in the near future and also partnering with local nonprofit organizations to help connect those people most in need with face masks.

The council had previously identified separate assistance efforts for residents, in which the city would explore contracting with nonprofit organizations to help provide relief for those who are unable to pay essential bills, and also for food delivery to people who are either homebound or at higher risk to travel. Hugill told councilmembers that city staff are preparing to finalize a request for proposals seeking such services, and he anticipates that request will be published by the end of next week.

To help with the local economic impacts of COVID-19, the council had decided to provide grants for local businesses — money that could then be used for expenses including rent, payroll, bills, or costs associated with safely reopening locations. The online application went live last Tuesday, July 30. “We’ve left it fairly broad because we don’t know to what degree businesses need that help entirely,” Hugill said.

City staff decided against an earlier idea for providing vouchers to residents, which could be used for making local purchases. That’s because those funds wouldn’t necessarily get to businesses that haven’t yet been able to reopen, the city manager said. “We think that by providing those grants directly to the businesses it will give them the shot in the arm that they need,” he said.

Eligible businesses can apply for up to $5,000 in grants to help with operating expenses incurred during the pandemic, and the deadline for submission is July 13 at 4 p.m.

Councilmember Laura Sonmore expressed a desire for accountability throughout the relief efforts process and any potential contracts with service providers to ensure that the assistance goes to those most in need. Hugill assured Sonmore that any agreements between the city and nonprofit organizations would include requirements for detailed records on how those funds are distributed. Specific services the money is used for, such as food delivery or helping with residents’ unmet bills — and which organizations the city will contract with to provide that help — would then have to approved by the council.

“This is definitely not a revenue-generating program for nonprofits; it’s going to be a passthrough,” Hugill said. Administrative costs paid will be capped under the city’s potential agreement with the state necessary to receive its share of the relief funds. He said that organizations will be fully vetted by the city and won’t be able to receive any reimbursement for services or activities until they have fully demonstrated how the money was spent.

Several on the council urged getting the relief resources allocated as quickly as possible. “People are in need now; they were in need months ago, honestly,” Councilmember Bryan Wahl said. He worried about the length of the city’s process possibly exacerbating issues for some of its most vulnerable residents.

Hugill asked for flexibility and told the council that many factors across a variety of levels are changing rapidly, on an almost daily basis. He pointed to recent county and state programs that aim to assist in different areas of relief, such as masks and child care.

“This is a first round of funding, and I see the nonprofits, business community and residents helping us further define how these dollars can be used,” Hugill said. He told the council that the city should be able to pivot in its efforts but would only do so with their consent.

The council will vote at its next meeting — July 6 at 7 p.m. — on a resolution authorizing Hugill to execute a contract with the state Department of Commerce for Coronavirus Relief Funds.

Councilmembers also discussed the Mountlake Terrace Senior Community Center’s request for rent relief and forgiveness at the Mickey Corso Community Clubhouse the center leases at municipally owned Ballinger Park. Under terms of the lease agreement, the senior center pays $1,500 monthly and has the ability to rent out the Lakeview Room to private parties in order to generate income for senior services.

The center is asking for a reduction in the lease to $500 each month beginning in August until spring 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling nearly all of its rental activities. It is also requesting forgiveness on the rent it owes from March through August of this year due to the center’s closure.

All spoke in support of the proposal. Mayor Pro Tem Doug McCardle said that the city should do everything it can to help the senior center remain in the building. Some suggested possibly revisiting the reduction terms every three months, rather than waiting until the spring.

Several said it is important to be understanding and flexible in the city’s role as landlord during this difficult time. Councilmember Steve Woodard said that he was “all on board” with the idea of the city serving as a model of how landlords should treat their tenants.

City Manager Hugill told the council that given the council’s consensus regarding the senior center, city staff would put together a resolution with specifics for their approval.

The council finished its session with many agreeing that they wanted to further explore, at their next meeting, ideas previously discussed for a city commission on diversity, equity and inclusion. “I would really love to see us not only have the conversation but look at how we take actionable steps forward as a group,” Councilmember Erin Murray said.

— By Nathan Blackwell