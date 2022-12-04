Council continues to tweak draft MLT city budget; hears proposed changes for undergrounding of utilities

The budget proposal also included allocating a total of $50,000 annually from the city’s general fund in 2023-24 for the city’s boards and commissions — $20,000 to the Mountlake Terrace Arts Commission for events, $10,000 to the Planning Commission for training and conferences, and $20,000 to the Recreation, Parks and Advisory Commission for capital projects.

A main focus of the budget discussion was how to best provide funding for the city’s boards and commissions — a topic also raised during the council’s Nov. 17 meeting . The latest budget proposal presented Thursday by Assistant City Manager Stephen Clifton — based on feedback from the council Nov. 17 — included allocating $30,000, funded through federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars, to the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission (DEIC). Part of that funding would be used to contract with a consultant to help develop a strategic work plan for the commission.

Councilmembers then discussed whether it was better to have the funding for the boards and commissions be centralized, so the money could be pooled for various events that come up. That spending could then be overseen by the proposed special events coordinator — a new position for 2022-23 funded with ARPA dollars — who would assist with communications, planning, coordinating and implementing city/community events.

Councilmember Erin Murray said that while she supported the idea of having a pool of events and training dollars for the city’s boards and commissions, she believes it’s important to continue funding for a DEIC strategic plan, separate from that pool.

“We created this commission, we kind of gave them some latitude but not a lot of direction and (not) a lot of support to solidify the work that they’re doing and our expectations around that,” Murray said. She also added that she views the DEIC as separate from the city’s other boards and commissions. “From my perspective, our DEI work should be something that ultimately touches all of the work that we do,” she said, “whether that’s as a council, as city employees, each of our boards and commissions. Ideally they would be doing work that impacts all of us.” Both Murray and Councilmember Steve Woodard said it was also important to identify a specific dollar amount for the strategic plan itself so there is enough funding available.

In addition, councilmembers suggested adding the $20,000 now allocated separately in the budget for the city’s Independence Day celebration to that event pool.

Clifton said that staff has recommended that the dollar amounts allocated to boards and commissions be reviewed during each two-year budget preparation cycle to ensure the funding is meeting the groups’ needs.

Members of the public can offer their thoughts on the 2022-23 budget during the public hearing Monday. You can review the budget at this link.

Regarding city code amendments for the undergrounding of utilities, Associate Planner Jonathan Morales explained that the proposed changes are intended to clarify requirements — including specific exemptions — for undergrounding of power and other utility lines in existing single-family dwellings in the Town Center as well as other city zones.

Morales explained the benefits of undergrounding utilities. Bringing utilities underground improves the aesthetics of city streetscapes and enhances public safety because it reducing reduces the prevlance of power outages and improves access for fire and emergency vehicles. The Mountlake Terrace City Council in 2010 approved an Underground Power Strategy as part of the 2012 Comprehensive Plan update process. This strategy called for the city to require undergounding from the nearest source when new utility lines or services are being installed.

According to Snohomish County PUD, the average cost for an existing single-family dwelling to go underground ranges from approximately $4,000 to $10,000. Most utilities are located overhead and there aren’t many places in Mountlake Terrace where they are underground, Morales said. A map he shared indicates that most underground circuits are located in the city’s Town Center area.