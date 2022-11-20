Council considers 1 percent property tax increase; public hearing set for Nov. 21

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday, Nov. 17 work/study session heard a recommendation from staff to increase both the city’s general fund property tax and EMS (Emergency Medical Services) levies by 1% in 2023.

The council is scheduled to hold a public hearing and then vote on the proposal at its Monday, Nov. 21 business meeting. The 1% increase is the maximum allowed by state law.

City Finance Director Janella Lewis explained that 62% of the revenue for the city’s general fund — which totals nearly $26 million — comes from taxes, with nearly 27% from property taxes.

Seven different taxing districts collect property taxes from Mountlake Terrace residents, Lewis noted, with the city’s portion at about 18%. The largest chunk — at 37% — goes to the Edmonds School District, followed by the state school fund at 31%.

The value of an average Mountlake Terrace home is estimated to increase by 28.3% in 2023, to $616,743, according to the Snohomish County Assessor’s Office. That’s compared to an assessed value of $480,500 in 2022, Lewis said.

Without the 1% property tax increase, the city would receive $4,793,813 in property tax revenue in 2023, increasing the total tax per average Mountlake Terrace home by $20 — from $534 to $554 annually.

With the 1% increase, the city would receive $4,840,000 in property tax revenue and would increase the average annual tax per home by $26 — from $534 to $560.

As for the EMS levy, which can only be used to fund EMS care or services, without the proposed 1% increase the EMS tax for an average home in 2023 would be $154 annually, an increase of $6. With the 1% increase, the amount would be $156, a $7 increase.

Assuming a 1% increase for both the operating and EMS levies, the total property taxes paid by a Mountlake Terrace homeowner would increase by $33 in 2023.

“The State of Washington has a budget-based property tax system, not a tax rate system,” Lewis explained. “So when assessed values increase, the rate decreases, and when the assessed values decrease, the rate increases.

“Property tax rates in Washington use a complex math exercise to determine the rates,” she continued. “The county assessor’s office sets the rates based on the amounts levied by the tax districts.”

Lewis then shared a chart showing the 2022 typical total property tax paid per average resident for Snohomish County cities, which indicates that Mountlake Terrace — in green at $4,175 annually — is at the lower-middle end of the range.

Staff is recommending a 1% increase in both the general levy property tax and EMS levy, which is consistent with the city’s 2023 proposed budget and six-year financial forecast, Lewis said.

In other business Tuesday night, the council continued to discuss the city’s proposed 2023-24 biennial budget, which staff presented Nov. 7.

Assistant City Manager Stephen Clifton followed up on additional budget ideas the council raised last week, including hiring a consultant to present an economic conditions/market analysis. Such a study would include an post-pandemic review of the Town Center plan, demographics, employment and economic structure locally and regionally, and a look at broad national and regional trends in areas such as housing affordability, labor markets, and land use. The budgeted cost for such work would be $100,000 and would be covered by federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Another idea raised Thursday night was contracting with the Economic Alliance for Snohomish County to help the Mountlake Terrace Business Association make its transition to a chamber of commerce. Clifton said that EASC proposed hiring someone to work with smaller cities in the region — including Mountlake Terrace — in such an effort, with an estimated cost of $49,000 to the city. That would also be funded through ARPA, for both 2023 and 2024.

Councilmembers also talked at length about providing funding for all of the city’s boards and commissions. The current proposed budget includes $30,000 annually over the next two years — funded through ARPA — to contract with a consultant to assist the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission with its work plan, events and meetings.