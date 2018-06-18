Council congratulates Hawks baseball team on record-setting season

1 of 2

After a record-setting season on the field and in the classroom, the 2017-2018 Mountlake Terrace Hawks baseball team received accolades from the Mountlake Terrace City Council on Monday.

The team was recognized at the council’s Monday meeting for two achievements: finishing second in the WIAA 2A State Baseball Tournament last month and earning a 2A state academic championship this school year with an overall team GPA of 3.610.

Mountlake Terrace City Clerk Virginia Olson led the council’s recognition effort by welcoming the team and Coach Andrew Watters to the meeting, then noting the team’s accomplishments over the past school year.

“As a former high school athlete, musician and journalism student myself, I know how difficult it is to balance all your extracurricular activities and your school work,” Olson said. “So congratulations.”

Olson took the opportunity on Monday to note other groups at the high school that excelled this past school year, including Jazz 1 (qualifying for Essentially Ellington Competition & Festival for an eighth time), The Hawkeye student newspaper (a fifth First Amendment Press Freedom Award in-a-row) and the Chill Out 1778 robotics team (a fourth place alliance finish at the FIRST Robotics World Championships).

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski