Council Aug. 17 to learn about Snohomish County’s 2024 goals, hear police second-quarter reports

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday, Aug. 17, work/study session is set to receive multiple presentations about Snohomish County’s overall 2023 and 2024 goals as well as hear from the city’s police department and King County Metro.

The police department presentation will go over the year’s second-quarter reports, highlighting issues and highlights from the summer season. King County Metro is scheduled to present information regarding Lynnwood Link Connections.

Additionally, the councilmembers are set to review the city’s Comprehensive Plan advisory group, an interlocal agreement with Snohomish Conservation District regarding tree planting and a contract amendment for the FCS Group, which conducted a utility rate study for the city.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend a meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 874 4852 6704 and passcode: 98043. To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID and passcode.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

You can see the complete agenda here.