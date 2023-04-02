Council April 3 set to approve 2023 Tour de Terrace agreement, decant facility upgrade contract

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to approve the city’s 2023 Tour de Terrace agreement at its Monday, April 3 meeting.

The council received a brief overview of the new agreement at its March 30 meeting. The only notable difference is the lack of a 5K fun run this year as not enough volunteers could be found to put on the event.

Councilmembers are also expected to vote on the city’s contract with RRJ Welcome LLC for the renovation of the city’s decant facility, which is located inside the public works building.

In addition, the council will review a 2022 development activities update as well as read a proclamation for Arbor Day.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend a meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 844 1833 2151 and passcode: 98043. To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID and passcode.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

You can see the complete agenda here.