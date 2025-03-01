Council approves public hearing for building code amendments

The Mountlake Terrace City Council during its Feb. 27 work session agreed to hold a public hearing on an ordinance to adopt the state’s 2021 building code.

Building Official Matthew Gisel said the 2021 building and fire codes became effective statewide on March 15, 2024; however, there were some delays.

“It might seem like this is a little late, but this actually started in 2023, and Washington State, because of one reason or another, kept delaying the adoption because of the Washington State Energy Code,” Gisel said. “Then it became apparent that it was going to be adopted, March of 2024, which we were all ready to do, and then someone got hit by a car … uh, me.”

Gisel explained that he realized it was missed when he returned to work from his injuries.

“We have been following the state and having everyone meet the 2021 Washington State Energy Code, Washington State Building Code and Fire Code, but we need to make sure that our code aligns with it,” Gisel said.

Sample changes to the Building and Fire Codes and Title 15 can be found here.

A public hearing for the proposed amendments is scheduled for March 6.

The full redline proposal is available here.

After adjournment, the city council held an executive session.

The next city council meeting will start at 7 p.m., March 6, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the

meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.