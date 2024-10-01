Council approves new police department roof and HVAC during Sept. 26 meeting 

The Mountlake Terrace City Council during its Sept. 26 meeting voted to contract with McKinstry to make improvements to the police department’s roof, insulation and HVAC.

The council authorized a contract for nearly $1.5 million to bring the building up to current building and energy efficiency requirements and eliminate leaks.

Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz said the police department’s heating system failed two years ago, and the department has been using a temporary heating system. The cooling compressor failed last year, and the short-term cooling system “didn’t do the best job,” Betz said.

Further, the HVAC control systems are the original units and, according to Betz, are no longer available for purchase and are “in dire need of replacement.”

Itemized costs for a new roof, insulation and HVAC system are as follows:

– Roof: $412,302

– HVAC rooftop units: $476,519

– Technical energy audit: $24,600

– Roof and HVAC design: $78,225

– Construction management and project administration: $104,300

– Construction completion: $18,625

– Pre-construction: $18,625

– General conditions: $18,625

– Performance bond: $16,390

– Administration fees: $77,772

– Contingency: $53,937

– Tax: $136,492

TOTAL: $1,436,412

In early August, the city council approved reallocating $800,000 from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help fund the police department roof. The city received $2,978,230 in federal ARPA funds in 2021 and $2,981,139 in 2022. A total of $219,314.03 remained, which had to be allocated before the end of 2024 and entirely spent by the end of 2026.

Betz said the cost for repairs is the guaranteed maximum. The city anticipates construction will begin in late spring 2025 and be completed by the end of the year.

In other business, Director Betz made a presentation on utility box art to be installed on signal boxes on 44th Avenue West at Hawk Way and 236th Street Southwest at 56th Avenue West. Lynnwood FastSigns will apply the art using weather- and graffiti-resistant wrap material.

Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commissioners stated that these locations have heavier traffic flow and foot traffic and would be good locations to create visual interest in the city.

The quote from graphic designer Trisha Jaross for creating the art was $440, and the quote for FastSigns to print and install graphics is $7,230.55 for both locations. The total cost estimate is $7,670.55.

In other business, the council voted to accept a $657,600 engineering and design development grant from the Washington State Department of Ecology for a stormwater runoff treatment facility on 70th Avenue West at 220th Street Southwest.

As part of the contract, the city must match the grant with a 15% contribution. The contribution of staff time accommodates the requirement.

Stormwater Program Manager Laura Reed said the project will retrofit part of the existing stormwater system to address water quality and flood risks in Hall Creek and Lake Ballinger. Both bodies of water are heavily impacted by urban runoff pollution from road surfaces and commercial properties along the 220th Street Southwest corridor.

The drainage treatment area is 34.2 acres and has the city’s highest average traffic volume, with over 30,000 vehicles passing daily. It can also flood during severe weather.

The stormwater flow will be redirected from the existing system to a new underground water quality treatment vault through a specialized media mix with clean water routed back to Hall Creek.

The council also held a second draft review of the city’s Vision 2044 Comprehensive Plan, which was presented by Community and Economic Development Director Christy Osborn and Senior Planner John Morales.

The plan was amended during the council’s Sept. 19 meeting to consider traffic and economic impacts and whether proposed changes to 56th Avenue West or the 57th Avenue West extension are necessary or economically feasible.

Business owners and customers alike have voiced concerns about the effects the proposed changes would have on the West Plaza Marketplace. The shopping center serves as a one-stop shop and social hub for locals seeking beverages and food.

In an interview with MLTnews, Erin Ishizaki of the West Plaza Marketplace ownership group said, “We interpret the unanimous passing of the [Sept. 19] amendment as a sign that the city council is listening and wants to revisit the Town Center plan with the input of the businesses that are directly impacted by it.”

The next step in the Vision 2044 Comprehensive Plan review process is to review the land use map on Oct. 3, followed by a meeting tentatively scheduled for Oct. 10.

The final public hearing and vote to adopt the Comprehensive Plan is Oct. 16.

The next city council meeting will start at 7 p.m., Oct. 3, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view live-streamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.

— By Rick Sinnett