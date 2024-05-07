Council approves Mountlake Terrace Diversity Commission code updates

The Mountlake Terrace City Council during its May 2 meeting approved updates to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission (DEIC) municipal code and also recognized retiring Parks Superintendent Ken Courtmanch.

In discussing those code updates, Deputy City Manager Carolyn Hope explained that the DEIC was formed in 2020 with seven positions. While no explicit language defines the age of commissioners, the current board is interested in reserving a seat for a youth member.

The position would help further the city council and DEIC’s goals to reach diverse groups, including Mountlake Terrace’s youth, she said.

The commission proposes to invite a high school student who lives in the city to serve at least two years on the DEIC while in school.

In other business, the council approved the contract for field lighting with King County Directors Association and Musco Sports Lighting, LLC. Evergreen Playfield #5’s new LED lights have been approved for the total project cost of $412,868 and will have features such as energy-efficient LED bulbs and an application that will allow for remote control.

During a September 2023 city council meeting, Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz said that the lights include a 25-year warranty on the LED bulbs, and any defective bulbs will be replaced as part of the contractor agreement.

The new lights are replacing metal halide fixtures installed in 1995. The bulbs in the current fixtures have a three-year lifespan and cost the city about $5,000.

The council also voted to accept Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and Sound Transit grants for the Veterans Memorial Park Trails Project. City staff recommended authorizing the local agency agreement with WSDOT and accepting $2 million to support the Veterans Memorial Park Trails project.

Other action taken by the council May 2:

– Approving the third amendment to the Sound Transit staffing reimbursement agreement. The original staffing agreement was signed in 2017 with a maximum amount of $903,586. Since then, there have been two amendments, with a current maximum amount of $3,125,232. Amendment 3 raises the contract limit by $453,800, bringing the total to $3,579,032.

– Approving annexation of a 240th Street Southwest property due to a failing septic system. No one signed up for public comment, and no letters were submitted.

Three special recognitions were given during the May 2 meeting, one of which marked the end of an era for the City of Mountlake Terrace. The city council and staff honored Park Services and Property Management Superintendent Ken Courtmanch for his 38 years of service to the city. Read more here.

The city council also proclaimed Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which DEIC member Scott Matsuda presented.Della Chen, Georgia Chen, and Izzy Gon of the Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team accepted the proclamation from the city.

Councilmember Rick Ryan presented the proclamation for National Police Week to Mountlake Terrace Police Chief Peter Caw.

The next city council meeting will start at 7 p.m., May 9, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.

— By Rick Sinnett





