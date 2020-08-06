Council approves formation of MLT diversity commission, hears light rail update from Sound Transit

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Aug. 4 business meeting unanimously approved a proposal to create a diversity, equity and inclusion commission to facilitate citywide communication and outreach. Its mission: “Promote and embrace diversity through action, education, and guidance. The commission seeks to foster an understanding that includes, accepts, respects and appreciates each individual member of our community.”

The commission will consist of seven members who will serve in staggered three-year terms. To begin, the first group of appointees would serve terms through the end of June in either 2022 or 2023. The members initially selected can then reapply to have an additional full three-year term.

The commission will recommend to the city council “diversity opportunities to promote programs, and provide guidance to assure an accessible, safe, welcoming and inclusive government and community.” It will also help “eliminate and prevent all forms of discrimination” in Mountlake Terrace. The commission will be required to make an annual report to the council on such matters.

City Manager Scott Hugill said the city would start the application process “right away” and will ask applicants which initial term length – 2022 or 2023 — they would prefer. He told councilmembers that making edits by committee can be very time consuming, so he is requesting their feedback on application questions as soon as possible. Hugill agreed with Councilmember Erin Murray’s sentiment for open-ended queries, adding he thought it important, “to ask questions that explore perspectives, so we get that broad range of perspectives you are looking for.”

City Clerk Virginia Olsen noted the council had received one public comment on the matter, via email from resident Victor Eskenazi. Summarizing the comment, Olsen said that since affirmative action was introduced in the early 1970s, Eskenazi stated “he has been discriminated against based on sole numbers,” and thinks that such programs continue to promote “anger and hostilities.” If the commission is established, Eskenazi asked that “there be concerted efforts to hear those with whom they disagree, those that political correctness censors.”

In other business at Monday night’s meeting, the council approved an amendment to the services agreement with ARC Architects, Inc. for almost $2,300 in additional funding as part of the Civic Campus redevelopment project. The money covers work for design of an audiovisual equipment to be installed in the police station. That equipment includes a drop-down projector for a larger training room that is part of the project and some additional wiring throughout the structure for more monitors in the future.

Councilmembers also received an update from Sound Transit on its light rail construction project that includes a station in Mountlake Terrace. Randy Harlow, executive project director for the Lynnwood link extension, said that work is progressing as planned and the current timeline has the agency “continuing to push towards revenue service in the middle of 2024.” Sound Transit is wrapping up right-of-way acquisitions and is “roughly 20 percent into the civil construction and the structures,” which includes work recently started on the Mountlake Terrace Station to drill shafts that are “key pieces to our aerial guideway construction.” Harlow said.

Upcoming activities over the next year will address the I-5 overcrossing just north of the freeway station and the placement of aerial girders for the guideways. Work on the girder placements will mainly happen at night to minimize traffic disruption, he said. Sound Transit is also continuing its work on the Freeway Station, which has been closed since early July, and Harlow expects that it will reopen by the end of November.

Erik Ashlie-Vinke, north corridor government and community relations manager, told the council that since much of the light rail project’s revenue comes from sales tax, Sound Transit is projecting an estimated decline of $8 billion to $12 billion in funding over the next two decades as the coronavirus pandemic takes its toll on local economies. This could impact funding for projects associated with Sound Transit 3, which was approved by voters in November 2016 and would extend light rail from Lynnwood into Everett, along with several other projects. (The current Lynnwood link extension is being funded under earlier Sound Transit 2 funding.) “It’s not going to be an easy task for us, but we’re ready to take this on,” he said, adding that all outlooks for new revenues are “pretty uncertain at this point.”

Requesting a tax increase is not something that the agency’s board has “talked about at length,”Vinke said. Sound Transit conducted a simulation indicating that with a delay in all Sound Transit 3 projects for five years, “we would come out on top, with no issues and have everything delivered with no extra costs,” but he characterized that as, “the sledgehammer to the solution,” and not the approach that board members want to take.

Vinke said that the board will look at near-term decisions that it can act on now and continue with projects while examining everything that is not currently in construction. He hoped that by July 2021 the board would have a better outlook on what the impacts of COVID-19 “really are long-term,” to address any comprehensive program realignments. Completion of an Everett-to-Tacoma “spine” still remains a priority for Sound Transit and many of its board members, he said.

The agency plans to engage the public early next year in discussions about the voter-approved project to see what they want going forward and “to try to find the best outcome for everyone in the region,” Vinke said.

