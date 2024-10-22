Council approves 2024 Comp Plan, adds amendments for West Plaza

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Oct. 16 special meeting unanimously passed the city’s Vision 2024 Comprehensive Plan, with revisions made to address concerns of West Plaza business owners.

Under the council’s approved amendments, the City of Mountlake Terrace promises that “the city will not utilize tools such as eminent domain to achieve the goal” of redeveloping the Town Center.

Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Wahl said that the amendments are in place to ensure that future councilmembers also keep the council’s promises.

As Mountlake Terrace works to realign 57th Avenue West, the city will address concerns of businesses by negotiating development agreements for business relocation or relocation assistance.

“We want to keep these businesses in Mountlake Terrace,” Wahl said.

Located in the Town Center, West Plaza features several signature MLT businesses, including Double DD Meats, Diamond Knot Brewpub and Snohomish Pie Company.

The Comprehensive Plan is a document that guides the city’s decisions over a 20-year time period, serving as a blueprint for development. It is also meant to reflect the vision and priorities of the city and residents, while meeting the requirements of state and federal law.

Washington State’s Growth Management Act (GMA) requires that cities and counties update their Comprehensive Plans on a periodic schedule. The purpose of the 2024 update is to ensure the city is planning for the next 20 years of population and employment growth. It gives the city an opportunity to review and revise the plan and development regulations to ensure they comply with GMA requirements.

To view the complete approved Vision 2024 Comprehensive Plan, click here.

In other business, the city council proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Debra Bordson, the CEO of the private non-profit Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County (DVS), received the proclamation.

The city also presented Bordson with a check for $10,000 to help the organization continue its work in the community. The funds were part of the ARPA funds reallocated in August.

A presentation by DVS’s Deputy Director of Programs, Chris McBride, followed the proclamation.

McBride, who grew up with domestic abuse and lived in temporary housing, explained the importance and quality of the services the organization provides, such as:

– Case management services

– Safety planning

– Supportive housing

– Rapid rehousing

– A housing navigator

DVS also helps provide funds to prevent homelessness. The organization can fund the first month’s rent and deposits, moving costs, bus fare or car repair for relocation. Further, DVS can offer up to three months’ rent assistance.

McBride said that DVS was founded in 1976 as the Women’s Survival Center of Snohomish County. It began using safe homes in 1978 and purchased its first shelter in 1981. In 1990, DVS expanded its services to be countywide and changed its name to the Snohomish County Center for Battered Women to reflect its scope.

In 2008, to recognize that men can also be victims of domestic abuse, DVS changed its name to the current Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County.

McBride explained the organization is still frequently referred to as the Snohomish County Center for Battered Women and can still be found under that title when looking for information.

To contact the support line, call 425-252-2873 (425-25-ABUSE).

An advocate will screen for eligibility and can arrange to meet or pick up the victim at a safe location.

The city council also viewed departmental presentations for the proposed 2025-2026 Biennial Budget. The departments reviewed during the Oct. 16 meeting were:

– Water Utility. To view the presentation materials, click here.

– Sewer Utility. To view the presentation materials, click here.

– Stormwater. To view the presentation materials, click here.

– Fleet. To view the presentation materials, click here.

– Transportation. To view the presentation materials, click here.

– Engineering Services. To view the presentation materials, click here.

To view the presentations in their entirety, click here.

Due to time constraints, City Manager Jeff Niten’s review of the city’s six-year financial forecast was moved to the next meeting.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., Oct. 24, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view live-streamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.