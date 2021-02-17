‘Coping with Grief’ event set for Feb. 18 through Sno-Isle Libraries Issues That Matter ‘Pandemic Pressures’

“Coping with Grief” is the topic of Thursday, Feb. 18 Sno-Isle Libraries online presentation, part of its Issues That Matter 2021, “Pandemic Pressures: Supporting Community and Family Mental Health.”

People of all ages are experiencing grief during the pandemic, and it comes from many sources. Loss of loved ones, loss of connection to friends and family, even the loss of daily routine and a sense of “normal” can cause sadness. This session is designed to provide helpful coping strategies for dealing with the range of grief you and your family members may be feeling now.

Panelists include:

Makenzie Muilenburg, MS, LMHC, NCC

Private practice therapist and hospice pediatric grief counselor

Charlene Ray, MSW, LICSW

Grief guide

This event will be recorded and captioned for later viewing on the Sno-Isle Libraries YouTube channel.