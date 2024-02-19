Cooking for two or just you, a free class from Verdant Feb. 21

The Verdant Health Commission will be hosting a free cooking class Wednesday, Feb. 21 focused on feeding two or fewer people.

Registered dietician Amy Reuter will share tips for small-scale cooking while preparing roasted cod with mint chimichurri and fennel orange salad at 6 p.m. Feb. 21. The hourlong class will be held both virtually and in-person at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

It is recommended that in-person attendees come to the demo kitchen 10 minutes in advance. As this is a hybrid class, participants can also watch online using Zoom. Register for the course here.