Contractor work at Veterans Memorial Park set for Tuesday-Friday

Expect trail closures at Veterans Memorial Park Tuesday, Feb. 28 through Friday, March 2.

The City of Mountlake Terrace said a contractor will be working at the park during that time, using equipment to dig infiltration pits for the Transit Connection Corridor Project.

The project combines lighting and paving improvements of trails throughout Veterans Memorial Park, with a second effort to finish the design of a pedestrian plaza at 236th Street Southwest and Van Ry Boulevard. Both elements aim to improve pedestrian access to the redeveloping Mountlake Terrace Transit Center.

You can learn more about the project here.