Contractor plans to close part of 236th St SW for paving starting April 28

The City of Mountlake Terrace says that the city’s Main Street project contractor will close 236th Street Southwest between the I-5 off-ramp and 58th Avenue West starting at 7 a.m. next Tuesday, April 28. The contractor plans to reopen the roadway by 5 a.m. on Friday, May 1.

Should weather slow work during this period, the closure may extend through the day of Friday, May 1, the city said.

The closure will allow the contractor to bring the roadway adjacent to the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center to its final elevation and pave all but the final layer of asphalt. The closure also takes advantage of the current low traffic volumes to shorten the period of closure, the city said.