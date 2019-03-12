Content marketing topic of MLT Business Association Lunch-N-Learn March 20

The Mountlake Terrace Business Association is hosting a Lunch-N-Learn on Wednesday, March 20 at the Mountlake Terrace Community and Senior Center.

Members are invited to join the event for a chance to network, enjoy a lunch and hear this month’s speaker — Beth Woolley from bdub relations, who will present “Winning with Content Marketing.” Attendees will learn how to plan effective social media and routine communications.

The event is scheduled from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. March 20. The Mountlake Terrace Community and Senior Center is located at 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace.

For more information, visit the MLTBA’s website.