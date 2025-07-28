Consultant recommends that city increase its general fund reserve by 15%

Key takeaways: Consultant suggests raising the general fund reserve from 5% to 20%.

Council has first review of critical areas ordinance updates that will help align the city with state requirements.

Councilmembers also reviewed a flood plain management ordinance.

George Stanton was recommended to fill a vacancy on the Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission.

The Mountlake Terrace City Council reviewed a financial forecast from consultant Baker Tilly during its July 24 meeting and learned that the city’s reserve percentage is too low.

City Finance Director Sirke Salminen and Baker Tilly Public Sector Director Steve Toler presented the findings from the firm, which provides international advisory, tax and assurance services.

Toler explained the process for developing the findings and why the city needs a six-year financial plan. He also mentioned certain aspects that some may miss.

“A good forecast needs to plan for recessions. When you look back at the last 100 years, recessions happen about every 5.8 years,” Toller said.

Currently, the city’s general fund is at 5%, Toler said, which is below the 16.7% stated in Government Finance Officers Association guidelines. He suggested making the reserve slightly higher, as the current recession seems to be lasting longer since the one in the 1980s.

Toler said the city’s heavy reliance on sales tax makes it vulnerable to economic fluctuations. Based on the city’s revenue mix, a 20% reserve will help absorb revenue drops and protect core services.

The strong reserves will improve the city’s credit ratings, and the high reserves will give the city time and flexibility during an economic downturn, Toler explained. However, once those reserves are used, it takes time to rebuild them.

The forecast is based on the city’s 2025–2026 fiscal year biennial budget and shows conservative assumptions for revenues, expenditures and reserves.

The model projects an annual deficit averaging $3.2 million through 2030, and increasing to $4.3 million through 2035 if not corrected. The reserves are expected to fall below the minimum reserve goal in 2028 and below the minimum threshold by 2029.

Toler said the city will need to develop strategies to reach the $4.8 million goal by 2030, as well as an additional $1 million by 2034 to establish a 20% reserve.

In other business, Community and Economic Development Director Christy Osborn and Senior Planner Sara Pizzo presented a high-level overview of the city’s critical areas ordinance.

Pizzo explained that Washington State’s Growth Management Act (GMA) requires all cities and counties to adopt development regulations that protect critical areas, help preserve the natural environment, protect drinking water, maintain fish and wildlife habitats, and reduce exposure to risks such as landslides and flooding.

The consulting firm Facet listed 30 items in the city’s current critical area code that should be updated using the best available science.

The presentation material can be found in the agenda.

Pizzo and Osborn also presented an overview of the city’s floodplain management ordinanceIt was last updated five years ago and requires minor changes to bring the city into compliance with the Washington Model Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance.

The city joined the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) in 1980, which is managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The NFIP provides flood insurance to property owners, renters and businesses, and helps them recover more quickly when floodwaters recede.

To stay current with the program, the city must update the Critical Areas Map to incorporate Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRM) data, updating the permit process for flood plain development, and staff participation in NFIP training.

Mountlake Terrace only has Zone A special flood hazard areas, which FEMA defines as areas with a 1% annual chance of flooding and a 26% chance of flooding over the life of a 30‐year mortgage.

The proposed code includes updates, clarifications and additions regarding definitions; information required in permit applications; and construction provisions for utilities, as well as for residential and nonresidential projects.

The presentation material can be found in the agenda.

The council also reviewed the recommendation by a Recreation and Park Advisory Commission (RPAC) subcommittee to appoint George Stanton to fill the vacancy.

Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Wahl said that RPAC was the first on Stanton’s application list of city commissions and felt “strongly” that he’s the right person for the position.

Stanton’s appointment is scheduled to be approved at the Aug. 7 council meeting.

