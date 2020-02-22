Construction update: MLT Transit Center parking garage weekend closures

Mountlake Terrace commuters are advised to expect closures at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center parking garage from Friday, Feb. 21, at 11 p.m. to Monday, Feb. 24 at 4 a.m.

Sound Transit’s contractor will close the parking garage at the transit center to prepare for guideway construction of the Lynnwood Link Light Rail extension. Pedestrian access to the Freeway Stop (Bays 6 and 7) will remain open and there will be no impacts to bus services that stop at the transit center. Work is weather dependent and may be shortened or extended due to unforeseen circumstances.

For additional information, contact Sound Transit’s Outreach Specialist at lynnwoodlink@soundtransit.org or 206-398-5300. For after-hours inquiries, call the construction hotline at 888-298-2395.