Construction update for Main Street Revitalization Project June 24-28

The following road closures will occur the week of June 24-28 related to the Main Street Revitalization Project construction work on 236th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West:

Monday through Friday – 58th Avenue West will be closed to through traffic at 236th Street Southwest from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Detour routes will be in place during the closures.

Wednesday through Friday – 58th Avenue West will be closed immediately south of 236th Street Southwest from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Full access will be maintained at 58th Avenue West for all residences. Detour routes will be in place during the closures.

On 236th Street Southwest, drivers will encounter lane shifts; however, traffic delays will be minor since travel will be maintained in both directions. Drivers, pedestrians and transit users should expect flaggers and occasional short-term detours while using 236th Street Southwest.

Weekly travel advisories on all construction projects throughout the city are provided online at www.cityofmlt.com/208 (traffic alerts). Main Street updates are shared on social media. These updates are provided to keep the community informed about the type of traffic modifications that are in place and where they are located.

The city encourages residents and visitors to ask construction and traffic control workers, on-site city inspectors, and engineering staff for help when walking, driving or parking within the construction work zone. The city and its contractor are committed to ensure public safety and to help people feel comfortable within the work zone by providing direction or escorting them through an area they are uncomfortable with.

For further information, contact Public Works Director Eric LaFrance at [email protected] or 425-744-6221.