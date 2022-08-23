Construction underway on Ballinger Park trail, playground

Work is underway to construct the Ballinger Park trail and accessible playground.

For the trail, Contractor Wyser Construction has mobilized and staged on the east side of the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center parking lot. For safety, a large portion of the grassy field will be fenced off during construction to prevent pedestrian access.

The parking lots at both the boat launch and senior center will remain open during construction. Trail construction is set to be completed by the end of September, unless unforeseen events or conditions alter workflow, the city said.

For the Ballinger Park playground, contractor Premier West Construction will be conducting survey and staking efforts, with excavation of the playground footprint to follow. The construction of the playground will occur simultaneously with the construction of the trail, the city said.

The 6,300-square-foot playground will be the first of its kind in Mountlake Terrace, and one of only a few in Snohomish County. Accessible playgrounds go beyond ADA requirements to be more inclusive for children with disabilities and sensory issues.

The playground project is budgeted at $750,000, with funding from partners that includes the Hazel Miller Foundation ($250,000) and the Land and Water Conservation Fund ($250,000), plus city park impact fees.

Ballinger Park is a 55-acre regional park near Interstate 5 and future light rail, and it connects the Interurban and Lakeview trails. Much of the land was a city-owned golf course that was converted to passive green space in 2012. The city completed the Ballinger Park Master Plan in 2015.