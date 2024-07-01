Construction to start on safety project at 216th/48th

A long-planned project to improve the intersection of 216th Street Southwest and 48th Avenue West will start construction in the coming weeks.

The work is meant to bring down speeds and increase safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers. For several months, drivers should expect delays and intermittent closures.

Construction is scheduled to begin as soon as July 17, to reduce impacts during the upcoming school year. Crews will install:

– Missing sections of sidewalks.

– Accessible curb ramps.

– Pedestrian-activated beacons to alert drivers.

– Curb bulbs on all corners, to shorten pedestrian crossings.

– Radar speed display signs to encourage lower speeds.

Funding totals $1.2 million, drawn from a state Safe Routes to School Grant, federal pandemic recovery dollars and a low-interest loan from Snohomish County Public Works.

As an arterial, 48th Avenue West sees roughly 3,200 vehicles a day, according to city engineers. It’s about 1,300 vehicles for 216th Street Southwest. Driveway access will be maintained for neighbors.

Anyone with questions about the project can contact Civil Engineer Billy McKeever at bmckeever@mltwa.gov, 425-744-6265.