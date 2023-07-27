Construction equipment overturns at Ballinger Park

City of Mountlake Terrace staff responded to a construction incident at the Ballinger Park work site Wednesday morning, after a large piece of construction equipment turned over.

As of Wednesday afternoon, efforts to upright the equipment were ongoing and may continue into Thursday.

“No injuries were reported, but we’re monitoring the situation for potential environmental impacts,” said City of Mountlake Terrace spokesperson Rikki Fruichantie.

There’s no danger to the public, she said, adding that a spill response team is ready in case a spill occurs while the equipment is on its side near the creek.

The construction work is part of a fish and wildlife restoration effort at Ballinger Park. The $5.5 million project aims to transform the park into a natural area with wetlands, riparian corridors, natural vegetation, habitat for birds, fish, turtles and amphibians – and hopefully someday to support salmon runs.

A partnership between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Mountlake Terrace, the project includes planting of more than 2,000 native trees and shrubs, redirecting Hall Creek to a new, more-stable channel, and constructing boardwalks, trails and footpaths.

