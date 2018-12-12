Construction begins on Atlas 236 development

1 of 3

The developer behind the Arbor Village development at the southeast corner 236th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West has begun construction on Atlas 236, a similar-sized development at the northeast corner of the intersection, NextMLT.com reports.

Afco & Sons purchased the former Calvary Tabernacle church property and several adjacent single-family homes in 2016.

According to the plans submitted in 2017, the proposed building will have almost 10,000 square feet of ground commercial space and 151 residential units. Renderings show a large restaurant space on the corner and a cafe space along 236th St SW. 191 parking spaces will be provided on site as well as six parallel parking spaces and a loading space along the 56th and 55th Ave W. Access to the parking garage will be off 55th Ave W. BCRA is the architect on the project.

The contractor, Rush Construction, will be using Suite 500 at Arbor Village for their construction office.

