Construction begins on 56th Avenue West mixed-use project

Construction has begun on Promenade Living, a three-story mixed-use building on 56th Avenue West, NextMLT.com reports.

The property is nestled in between the Maple Court Apartments (the building south of Arbor Village) and the mosque on 56th Avenue West and currently contains a single-family house. The project will demolish the house and construct a mixed-used building with 48 residential homes and about 4,200 square feet of ground floor retail space.

The building will have an underground parking garage accessed through an easement off 238th Street Southwest so there will be no driveway on 56th Avenue West. The access easement will be on the lot just east of the mosque that currently contains a single family residence.

According to Snohomish County records, the taxpayer and owner of the property is the Samad Foundation, a religious charity founded in 2011.