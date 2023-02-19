Congresswoman DelBene tours Mountlake Terrace

In her first official visit to Mountlake Terrace since becoming the city’s representative in Congress, U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene joined city officials Friday for a tour of the Mountlake Terace Main Street Project and planned Town Center.

The Main Street Project consists of three key phases. Phase 1 included the reconstruction of 236th Street Southwest, which was completed in 2021. This year, the city is designing similar upgrades for the central stretch of 56th Avenue West. The final phase will create a retail-oriented, pedestrian-friendly corridor along 57th Avenue West.

Roughly $52 million in city and state funds have been allocated into the Town Center project – a collaborative and ongoing effort that encompasses Main Street and the Transit Connection Corridor Project.

Friday’s tour began at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center, where DelBene was briefed on construction of the Lynnwood Link light rail extension. Service is scheduled to begin in 2024. Next, the tour visited Ballinger Park, where the city invested millions to restore wetlands, riparian corridors, and fish and wildlife habitat. The tour also passed the new fishing pier, boat dock, boat launch, and shoreline improvements.

Along the tour, DelBene was briefed on the development of new housing projects like townhomes and multifamily housing complexes. In October 2022, the Mountlake Terrace City Council approved a multifamily property tax exemption (MFTE) program for the city’s Town Center.

DelBene then visited the Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus including the newly developed city hall and police station. The tour concluded at Diamond Knot Brewing Company, where the delegation held a private reception. Later, the congresswoman met with Mountlake Terrace Police Chief Pete Caw to discuss criminal justice initiatives.

“Thank you to the mayor and city for such a warm welcome,” said DelBene. It was great to see federal investments working and where we can partner to serve our community, I look forward to representing Mountlake Terrace as part of Washington’s 1st Congressional District for years to come.”

Redistricting shifted Mountlake Terrace from the 2nd Congressional District to the 1st District, effective as of the November 2022 election.

— Story and photos by Cody Sexton