Congresswoman DelBene presents check for second phase of Main Street revitalization

First District Congresswoman Suzan DelBene presented the City of Mountlake Terrace with a $850,000 check Tuesday afternoon to help fund the city’s Main Street Revitalization Project. Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kykoko Matsumoto Wright, along with other city leaders, attended the event at city hall.

Phase II of the Mountlake Terrace revitalization project is designed to create a more accessible and well-connected community, with a focus on dense housing within walking distance of the Sound Transit light rail station scheduled to open in late August 2024. Phase I was completed in 2021 and construction of Phase II is set to begin in 2025.

Following the check presentation, City Manager Jeff Niten led DelBene and city officials on a tour from city hall to the Traxx, a mixed-use building on Van Ry Boulevard — stopping at multiple areas along the way to highlight upcoming improvements. He spoke on the need to improve pedestrian safety in the area and the project’s goal to create a safe route for citizens to access the light rail station.

In a short discussion with community leaders following the tour, Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Wahl emphasized his vision to turn the Mountlake Terrace Town Center into a liveable and workable community. Additionally, he expressed his gratitude for DelBene’s help in securing federal funding – especially for a town the size of Mountlake Terrace.

Delbene said the Main Street Revitalization Project stood out to her because of its ongoing community support, and she encouraged other smaller cities to apply for federal funding such as this one. She also spoke on the continued necessity of building affordable housing in Washington state – something the city hopes to add thorugh this revitalization project.

“This investment is a significant stride forward for the Mountlake Terrace community,” DelBene said. “These improvements will not only make the city more livable but will also improve public safety, housing, and transit options for residents. “I’m excited to have secured these resources for Mountlake Terrace and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our community.”

— Story and photos by Logan Bury