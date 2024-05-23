Congresswoman Del Bene to speak at Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber meeting May 28

Congresswoman Suzan DelBene will be the featured speaker at the Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber of Commerce after-hours networking event from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28 at the 19th Hole at the Nile Shrine Golf Course, 6601 244th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace.

Learn what the 1st District congresswoman is working on in the other Washington, upcoming bills that are relevant to the chamber, and how her office can help you and your small business.

You can register here. Cost is $20 per ticket but chamber members are admitted free.