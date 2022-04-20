Congressman Larsen to host telephone town hall April 21 on environmental issues

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen will host a live telephone town hall at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21 on environmental issues facing northwest Washington and efforts to fight climate change. Experts from the Washington State Department of Transportation and the University of Washington Climate Impacts Group will join the Second District congressman to hear constituents’ concerns and answer questions.
Attendees are invited to listen to a live stream at larsen.house.gov/live or dial in to 855-962-0954.
