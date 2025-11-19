Concern for Neighbors Food Bank announces Harvest of Hope Gala Dec. 4

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Concern for Neighbors Food Bank will celebrate its 50th anniversary with its annual Harvest of Hope gala on Thursday, Dec. 4, at 5:30 p.m. at the Blue Ribbon Culinary Center, 2501 Fairview Ave. E. in Seattle.

This year’s gala features the Golden Apron Cooking Class, an exclusive, chef-led experience hosted by the Blue Ribbon Cooking School. Guests will participate in a hands-on cooking session before enjoying a full dinner prepared on-site, according to the nonprofit’s sponsorship proposal. Proceeds from the event support the food bank’s mission to provide nutritious food and essential resources to families and individuals facing food insecurity.

Concern for Neighbors Food Bank is offering four sponsorship levels, each with benefits and visibility opportunities:

Diamond sponsor $10,000: Includes 10 gala tickets with Golden Apron passes, premier table seating, exclusive title sponsor recognition and more.

Gold sponsor $5,000: Includes six gala tickets with Golden Apron passes, logo placement on banners and digital displays, recognition in event marketing and press releases and more.

Silver sponsor $3,500: Includes four gala tickets with Golden Apron passes, logo placement in the food bank newsletter, social media recognition and verbal acknowledgment during the program.

Bronze sponsor $2,500: Includes two gala tickets with Golden Apron passes, logo featured on the event webpage and recognition in the gala program and signage.

Concern for Neighbors Food Bank welcomes customized sponsorship packages based on organizational needs.

For sponsorship inquiries or more information, visit the donation website or contact the food bank at 425-778-7227 or email concernforneighborsfb@cfnfb.org.