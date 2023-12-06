Comprehensive Plan review, two public hearings scheduled for Dec. 7 city council meeting

Among the items scheduled for the Thursday, Dec. 7 Mountlake Terrace City Council meeting is an update to the city’s Comprehensive Plan.

The Comprehensive Plan is a document that guides the city’s decisions over a 20-year period, serving as a blueprint for development. It is also meant to reflect the vision and priorities of the city and its residents while meeting the requirements of state and federal law.

Washington State’s Growth Management Act (GMA) requires that cities and counties update their Comprehensive Plans on a periodic schedule. The purpose of the 2024 update is to ensure the city is planning for the next 20 years of population and employment growth. It allows the city to review and revise the plan and development regulations to ensure they comply with GMA requirements.

Also scheduled for Thursday’s meeting is the review and approval of amendment 2 to the Snohomish County 911 interlocal agreement (ILA).

The agreement between the City and Sno911 expired on June 22, 2023. A six-month extension to the existing agreement was approved on June 21, 2023, and expires on December 22, 2023.

Amendment 2 will extend the agreement an additional three months until March 22, 2024, to finalize the terms of the ILA.

Other items scheduled for the meeting are a review of proposed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Commission roles related to council proclamations and proposed DEI-related proclamations for 2024, and two franchise agreement ordinances.

One ordinance is for the Astound Broadband franchise, and the other is for the Comcast franchise agreement. These agreements allow the communication companies to operate within the city’s right of way for 10 years and expire in 2033.

Franchise agreements are required to have two public readings. City staff recommends planning this item for the next regularly scheduled meeting on December 21 for further consideration.

The Dec. 7 meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

— By Rick Sinnett