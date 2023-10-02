Comprehensive Plan 101 Workshop set for Wednesday, Oct. 4

Community members are invited to attend a Comprehensive Plan 101 Workshop with the Mountlake Terrace City Council, Planning Commission and Comprehensive Plan Advisory Group at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4 in the Mountlake Terrace City Hall Council Chambers and via Zoom.
During the meeting, you’ll learn more about the Comprehensive Plan update process, and state and regional requirements.
The Comprehensive Plan is the official document that establishes a series of goals, policies and benchmarks to guide the future development of the city, including development regulation decisions of elected officials and local government staff.
The comprehensive planning process builds consensus and commitment on these goals and policies from elected and appointed officials, staff, the overall community, and other interested parties. The final adopted comprehensive plan allows the city to be proactive and manage its growth to achieve the community’s vision.
Comprehensive planning in Washington is performed under the Growth Management Act (GMA), a legislative package requiring certain cities and counties to adopt comprehensive plans to manage population growth. The City of Mountlake Terrace is required to plan under the GMA and must adopt a comprehensive plan satisfying the requirements by December 2024.
Click here to access the Zoom meeting. The meeting ID is 818 3616 3364 and the passcode is 23204.
The agenda and meeting materials are here.
Mountlake Terrace City Hall is located at 23204 58th Ave. W.
