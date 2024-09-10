Completed 66th Ave W project includes safety features for pedestrians and cyclists

The City of Mountlake Terrace has added several road features that will make 66th Avenue West safer for travelers.

Cyclists, pedestrians, and those using wheelchairs or strollers now have a broader path to use, the city said. The road was reduced to one lane in each direction with a pedestrian median where crossers can safely wait to continue.

The project was a part of the 66th Avenue West Reconstruction Project and involved adding bike lanes to the east and west sides of 66th Avenue West starting at 220th Street Southwest.

In addition to to the wider sidewalk and bike path, a solar-powered flashing amber beacon was placed where 66th Avenue West connects with the Interurban Trail that runs from Everett to downtown Seattle.

Prior to adding the beacon,“You were never sure all the cars would stop,” Mountlake Terrace Civil Engineer Jeff Rivers said in a social media post announcing the new features.

And for the first time in Mountlake Terrace’s history, intersections along the way are marked with green, patterned striping to alert drivers to the presence of cyclists, rather than the typical white lines with a bicycle symbol.

City Traffic Engineer John Marek explained that the green stripes are used in areas where vehicles and bicycles are more likely to cross paths – for example, when a car is making a right turn.

The green and white markings are popping up in more places across the region. The City of Kenmore implemented green markings on its roads in 2023.

The bike lanes were a part of the Mountlake Terrace 2020 bicycle plan, with more green stripes planned around the newly opened light rail station.

— By Rick Sinnett