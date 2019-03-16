Community turns out to support Edmonds Schools Foundation

1 of 6

Marking its 35th year supporting Edmonds School District teachers, students and their families, the Foundation for Edmonds School District sponsored two fundraising events on Friday — a breakfast and a lunch — at the Lynnwood Embassy Suites.

The decision to split its annual breakfast into two events was made to accommodate the growing number of foundation supporters, said Executive Director Deborah Anderson.

Donations support a wide range of foundation initiatives, including a summer meal program for students who received free/reduced-price lunches during the school year; the Whole Families, Whole Communities program to ensure that Edmonds School District families can acquire the necessary skills to be able to support themselves; post-secondary scholarships, music enrichment and school-wide classroom grants.

You can learn more about ways to support the foundation here.