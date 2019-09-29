Community Treasure Chest vendor market at MLT Senior Center Oct. 5

The monthly Community Treasure Chest vendor market will be held at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr. in Ballinger Park on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Among the items are arts, crafts, health and beauty items, kitchen goods, baby items, birdhouses and vintage goods. Admission is free and there is free parking.

If you don’t like shopping on an empty stomach, come early for aa home-cooked pancake breakfast, which will be served from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The cost is $5 and proceeds benefit the community senior center.