Community Treasure Chest vendor market at MLT senior center June 1

Bargain hunters are invited to shop at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center’s monthly Community Treasure Chest vendor market on Saturday, June 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Open to all ages, the market will feature various arts, crafts, collector items, books, Tupperware, beauty products, plants and more.

If you don’t like shopping on an empty stomach, plan to attend the center’s community pancake breakfast beforehand, starting at 8 a.m.

The Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center is located at 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace. Learn more at mltseniorcenter.net. If you would to participate as a vendor in future months, email [email protected] to reserve your spot.