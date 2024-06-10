Community Transit wins VISION 2050 Award

Community Transit has won a VISION 2050 Award from the Puget Sound Regional Council for its long-range plan. The plan, entitled Journey 2050, guides Community Transit’s vision and long-term priorities for 2025-2050, according to a news release.

Notably, the plan details the agency’s ongoing expansion of bus and other transit services as light rail extends to Snohomish County. The award recognizes innovative projects and programs that help ensure a sustainable future as the region grows.

“Community Transit has a strong history of excellent planning made clear by its recent opening of the Swift Orange Line and preparations for network improvements that correspond with the opening of the Lynnwood Light Rail Extension,” said Josh Brown, Executive Director of the Puget Sound Regional Council. “Some highlights from the new long-range plan include a strategy to achieve zero emissions by 2044 and expansion of new microtransit options like the Zip Alderwood Shuttle.”

“Our Journey 2050 plan outlines the investments in services and infrastructure that people will use to travel in Snohomish County and throughout the region for decades, starting with our transformational changes on Sept. 14,” said Ric Ilgenfritz, Community Transit CEO. “Our plan leverages the arrival of light rail in Lynnwood to improve our bus network, with emphasis on more frequent service. Further improvements will follow in the coming years, expanding Snohomish County’s access to outstanding local and regional service.”

The award was presented at the Community Transit Board meeting on June 6.

VISION 2050 is the region’s plan for growth. By 2050, the region’s population will reach 5.8 million people. The region’s cities, counties, tribes, ports, agencies, businesses, and communities have worked together to develop VISION 2050 to prepare for this growth and serve as a guide for sustaining a healthy environment, thriving communities and a strong economy.