Community Transit to run on Sunday service schedule July 4th

In observance of Independence Day, Community Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule on Thursday, July 4.

The following services will run on a Sunday schedule:

– Local bus service, including Swift

– DART paratransit

– Sound Transit Route 512

There is no commuter service to downtown Seattle and University District July 4th.

The following are closed:

– Customer Care phone lines

– RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center

Route schedules can be found at www.communitytransit.org/schedules.

As Independence Day approaches, please remember that fireworks are not allowed on the agency’s buses or any agency property, including transit centers and park and ride lots. Even “safe and sane” fireworks sold in some communities can be a safety hazard and are not allowed.