Community Transit to provide limited commuter service, Sound Transit Express on regular schedule for Presidents Day

This Monday, Feb. 17 is Presidents Day, and Community Transit reports it will operate all local, DART paratransit and Swift service within Snohomish County on regular weekday schedule. Community Transit commuter service to Seattle and the University District will be limited to specific routes.

Sound Transit said its Express bus service from Snohomish County will operate on regular weekday schedule. While the Sounder north line train between Seattle and Everett was originally scheduled to operate normal commuter service on Presidents Day, it was canceled on Friday due to mudslide risk. Sound Transit spokesperson John Gallagher said there’s no word yet on whether the train will resume normal operations Monday.

Community Transit Presidents Day Service, Monday, Feb. 17

Local Service

All local, Boeing, DART and Swift buses will operate on regular weekday schedule

Commuter Service

Community Transit will only operate the following routes to downtown Seattle and the University District:

o Route 402 – Lynnwood Transit Center – Seattle

o Route 413 – Swamp Creek PR – Seattle

o Route 421 – Marysville – Seattle

o Route 855 – Lynnwood – University District

Sound Transit Express service from Snohomish County will operate on regular weekday schedule.

Community Transit route schedules are available at communitytransit.org. Sound Transit route schedules can be found at soundtransit.org.