Community Transit to operate regular service on President’s Day

All Community Transit service and Sound Transit buses to and from Snohomish County will operate on a regular weekday schedule on Presidents’ Day, Monday Feb. 21.
- All Community Transit bus service: Regular schedule
- Sound Transit buses to/from Snohomish County: Regular schedule
- Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Closed
Route schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org/Schedules.
