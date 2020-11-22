Community Transit to operate on Sunday schedule Thanksgiving Day

Community Transit will operate limited bus service on Thanksgiving Day and return to a regular schedule the following day, Friday, Nov. 27.
Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving Day)
- Snohomish County local bus and DART service: Sunday schedule.
- Snohomish County commuter service to downtown Seattle and University District: No service.
- Sound Transit service from Snohomish County: Route 512,Sunday schedule.
- Customer Care phone lines: Closed.
- RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Closed.
Friday, Nov. 27
- Snohomish County local bus and DART service: Regular schedule.
- Snohomish County commuter service to downtown Seattle and University District: Regular schedule
- Sound Transit service from Snohomish County: Regular schedule
- Customer Care phone lines: Open 5:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Open 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Route schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org/Schedules.