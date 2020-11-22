Community Transit to operate on Sunday schedule Thanksgiving Day

Community Transit will operate limited bus service on Thanksgiving Day and return to a regular schedule the following day, Friday, Nov. 27.

Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving Day)

  • Snohomish County local bus and DART service: Sunday schedule. 
  • Snohomish County commuter service to downtown Seattle and University District: No service.
  • Sound Transit service from Snohomish County: Route 512,Sunday schedule.
  • Customer Care phone lines: Closed.
  • RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Closed.

Friday, Nov. 27

  • Snohomish County local bus and DART service: Regular schedule.
  • Snohomish County commuter service to downtown Seattle and University District: Regular schedule
  • Sound Transit service from Snohomish County: Regular schedule
  • Customer Care phone lines: Open 5:30 a.m.8 p.m.
  • RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Open 7 a.m. 6 p.m.

Route schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org/Schedules.

