Community Transit said it will operate limited bus service on Memorial Day, May 27:

Local bus service, including Swift: Sunday schedule.

DART paratransit service: Sunday schedule.

Commuter service to downtown Seattle and University District: No service.

Sound Transit Route 512: Sunday schedule.

Customer service phone lines: Closed.

RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Closed.

Route schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org.