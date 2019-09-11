Community Transit to increase Swift trips, add more Sunday bus service

Community Transit announced it will continue to add service this fall with additional Swift bus rapid transit trips early mornings and Saturdays, longer Sunday service hours, and better transit connections.

These service changes take effect starting Sept. 22.

Both the Swift Blue and Green lines will begin weekday service earlier, at 4:15 a.m., and will run buses every 15 minutes until 6 a.m. Between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., Swift routes run buses every 10 minutes.

In response to high demand, the Swift Blue Line will operate more frequently on Saturdays, every 15 minutes. The Green Line, which started operations this past spring and is still building ridership, will remain at 20-minute service on Saturdays.

On Sundays, many routes will extend their service later in the evening, and an extra north-south route has been added between Marysville and Lynnwood. Details are listed below.

Riders should check the fall schedules as other bus trip times may have changed. Schedules are posted online (www.communitytransit.org/Schedules) and Bus Plus schedule books are available on buses and at other community locations.

Service Changes

Swift Blue Line (Aurora Village-Everett Station)

Swift Blue Line begins weekday service earlier at 4:15 a.m. and runs every 15 minutes until 6 a.m., when 10-minute service starts. Buses run every 20 minutes after 7 p.m.

Swift Blue Line will increase frequency on Saturdays to operate every 15 minutes from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Buses run every 20 minutes after 7 p.m.

Swift Blue Line will extend service until 9 p.m. on Sundays and major holidays.

Swift Green Line (Canyon Park-Seaway Transit Center)

Swift Green Line begins weekday service earlier at 4:15 a.m. and runs every 15 minutes until 6 a.m., when 10-minute service starts. Buses run every 20 minutes after 7 p.m.

Swift Green Line will extend service until 9 p.m. on Sundays and major holidays.

Edmonds Station/Seaway Transit Center

Routes 116, 130 & 196

Weekday trip times for these routes serving Edmonds Station will be adjusted to improve morning and evening connections with the Sounder train.

In the morning, buses are now scheduled to arrive 10 minutes before the train arrives.

In the evening, buses are now scheduled to leave 10 minutes after the train arrives.

Routes 227 & 247

Weekday trip times for these routes serving Seaway Transit Center will be adjusted to improve morning and afternoon connections between Community Transit buses, partner agency buses, and Boeing shuttles.

Sunday/Major Holiday Changes

Routes 112, 113, 116 202, 271, 280 and Swift

Route 112 (Mountlake Terrace-Ash Way Park & Ride) will add an early and late trip in each direction extending service from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m. on Sundays and major holidays.

Routes 113 (Mukilteo-Lynnwood), 116 (Edmonds-Silver Firs) and 271 (Gold Bar-Everett-Seaway Transit Center) will each have a late trip added in each direction to extend service through 9 p.m. on Sundays and major holidays.

Route 202 (Smokey Point-Lynnwood) will add a late southbound trip and Route 280 (Granite Falls-Everett) will add a late westbound trip extending service through 9 p.m. on Sundays and major holidays.

Swift Blue and Green Lines will add late trips in each direction to extend service through 9 p.m. on Sundays and major holidays.

Route 201

Route 201 (Smokey Point-Lynnwood) will begin all-day hourly service on Sundays and major holidays to complement Route 202 (Smokey Point-Lynnwood) and provide 30-minute service along their shared route portions.

Details about this service change are online at www.communitytransit.org/NewService.

Ask questions about this service change during the Community Transit Live webcast streaming on Facebook from 12-12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17. Join us live on the Community Transit Facebook page, or watch at your convenience after that time.

You can also ask questions by phone at 425-353-7433 or email [email protected].