Community Transit to hold hiring fair at Everett headquarters Sept. 17

Community Transit will hold an in-person hiring fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Community Transit’s Cascade Bldg., 2312 W. Casino Rd., Everett.

Community Transit is hiring for a variety of positions including bus drivers, mechanics, transportation managers, executive specialists, safety analysts, service ambassadors and administrative roles. Anyone who is seeking a job may attend; prior experience is not required for bus driver positions. Community Transit offers a $5,000 sign-on bonus for bus drivers.

RSVP at communitytransit.org/cthiringfair. RSVPs are requested but not required.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes to discuss with hiring managers, and potentially get scheduled for an initial interview. Those interested will have the opportunity to talk with employees who train bus drivers and mechanics and get a feel for the culture of the agency.

The agency offers competitive pay and an excellent benefits package with 95% paid medical benefits and a pension plan.

Information about job openings at Community Transit is at communitytransit.org/jobs.