Community Transit testing new trip planning tool

Community Transit said it is testing a new online trip planning tool to help people plan bus trips both in Snohomish County and around the Puget Sound region. OpenTripPlanner will be available to customers for the next few months as riders return to using transit following the COVID-19 outbreak. The new tool is available for both desktop and mobile use by visiting: newtripplanner.communitytransit.org.

Transit agencies around the country have been improving the trip planning experience as travelers have become accustomed to using mobile technology to get around, the agency said.

Features of the OpenTripPlanner include:

Integrated real-time service alerts and real-time bus departure information.

End-to-end travel preferences, including park-and-rides, ferry systems, bike and scooter shares, and walking options to provide more flexible and customized trip plans.

A consistent regional transit experience, integrating with partner agencies like King County Metro and Sound Transit.

Future ability for a trip-planning mobile application.

Versions of OpenTripPlanner are being used by other transit agencies, including TriMet in Portland and SEPTA in Philadelphia, Community Transit said. With projects like Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link light rail on the horizon, the agency said it is looking to proactively upgrade its systems in anticipation of expanded regional transit use over the coming years.

Customers are encouraged to try OpenTripPlanner and provide feedback through the included feedback form. That feedback will be used to consider whether the agency will adopt the new tool.