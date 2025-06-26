Community Transit Sunday bus schedule on Independence Day

All Community Transit service and Sound Transit buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Independence Day, Friday, July 4.
– All Community Transit bus and DART paratransit service: Sunday schedule
– Sound Transit buses: Sunday schedule
– Zip Alderwood Shuttle: Regular operation, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Lynnwood, Arlington and Lake Stevens; and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Darrington.
– Customer Care phone lines and Ride Store: Closed
Bus schedules are available at communitytransit.org/Schedules. For personalized help planning a trip, visit communitytransit.org/PlanMyTrip or contact Customer Care at (425) 353-RIDE (7433) prior to the holiday.
Fireworks prohibited on Community Transit properties and buses
As Independence Day approaches, Community Transit reminds passengers that fireworks are not allowed on buses or any transit property, including transit centers and park and ride lots.
