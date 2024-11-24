Community Transit, Sound Transit Thanksgiving holiday schedule

Here are the hours of service for Community Transit and Sound Transit on Thanksgiving Day and the day after.

Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving Day)

Community Transit buses and DART paratransit: Sunday schedule

Sound Transit buses and Link light rail: Sunday schedule

Sounder train: No service

Zip Shuttle, Lynnwood: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Customer Care phone lines and Ride Store: closed

Friday, Nov. 29

Community Transit buses and DART paratransit: regular schedule

Sound Transit buses: regular schedule

Link light rail: Saturday schedule

Sounder train: No service

Zip Shuttle, Lynnwood: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Customer Care phone lines: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Ride Store: 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Check bus schedules at communitytransit.org/schedules, or use Plan My Trip.

